Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.06. 160,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 232,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

