MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 327.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,817.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,418.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

