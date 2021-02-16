MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,877 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

NYSE:MET opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

