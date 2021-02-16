Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.79

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.79 and traded as low as $54.13. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) shares last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 745,396 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.79.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.6700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

