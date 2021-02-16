Michael A. Bless Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 443,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,646. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

