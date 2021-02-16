Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

