Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

