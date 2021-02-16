Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Shares Up 31.8%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) shares shot up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,874,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,539,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75. The firm has a market cap of C$130.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.30.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

