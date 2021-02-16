Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 1,138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,793.0 days.

MTSFF remained flat at $$22.36 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

