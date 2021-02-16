MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

