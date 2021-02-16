Mizuho Upgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $525.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.61.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $527.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $26,833,014. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

