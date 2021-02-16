Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.38

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 312300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$49.35 million and a P/E ratio of -17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

