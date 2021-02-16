Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $203.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

