Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLLCF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MLLCF opened at $32.50 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

