MonetaryUnit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,747.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $11,747.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 11% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008840 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001547 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00113670 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,209,567 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.