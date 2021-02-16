Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.30. Monopar Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,760 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

