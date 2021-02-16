MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MONOY. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

