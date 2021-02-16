Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

