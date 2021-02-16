Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,388,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,178,000 after acquiring an additional 169,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

