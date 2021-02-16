Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

