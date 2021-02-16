Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $389,000 Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 552,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

