Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,339.46

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,339.46 and traded as high as $1,496.00. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,488.00, with a volume of 103,163 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,520.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,339.46.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Jen Tippin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.