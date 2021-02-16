Morgan Stanley Increases Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $45.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $4,557,254.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973,811 shares in the company, valued at $35,388,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,738,402 shares of company stock valued at $50,756,951. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.