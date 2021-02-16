Motco Acquires 6,549 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,545. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

