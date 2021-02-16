Motco Sells 1,025 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motco cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.93. 206,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.