Motco Sells 409 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Motco lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.61. 12,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,997. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

