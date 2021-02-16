Motco Takes $4.86 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Motco owned about 0.23% of Cohen & Steers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNS remained flat at $$69.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,514. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.