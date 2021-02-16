MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.07. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $12,690,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,701,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $442.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,079. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.