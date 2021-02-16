Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

NYSE:PXD opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

