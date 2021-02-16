Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $236.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.64.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.