Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $193,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.36. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

