Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

