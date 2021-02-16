Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

