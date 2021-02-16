Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $13.68. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 1,676,804 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

