Nano (NANO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $112.27 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $6.49 or 0.00013251 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $864.38 million and approximately $112.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.27 or 0.03610073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.94 or 0.00426816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.63 or 0.01439369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.00480105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.24 or 0.00447848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00314389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

