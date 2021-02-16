National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

