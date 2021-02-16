National Asset Management Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

