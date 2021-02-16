National Asset Management Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $463.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average is $386.24. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $464.21.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.