National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

