National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,536 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.