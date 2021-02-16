National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in KeyCorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

