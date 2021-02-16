National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,049 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

