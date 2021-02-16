National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cineplex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.93.

TSE CGX opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.47. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$747.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

