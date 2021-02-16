National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NXPGF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

