National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 320 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($4.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 317.36 ($4.15). 4,082,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,130. National Express Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448 ($5.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.78.

About National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

