Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NAII traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,190. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $344,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

