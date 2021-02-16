Navellier & Associates Inc Has $626,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 911,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 475,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 27.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $144.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

