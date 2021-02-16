Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $560,000 Investment in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,967 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,161 shares of company stock worth $4,316,321 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

