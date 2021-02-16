Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 1,635 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.