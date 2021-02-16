Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 120 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $487.02. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.